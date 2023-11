News From Law.com

Authorities arrested a South Florida lawyer over allegations he used private arrest information, learned through a confidential consultation with an unnamed woman, to smear her name unless she resigned from a condominium board. David Weintraub, 63, a solo practitioner based just outside of Fort Lauderdale, was released Friday on a $5,000 bond and is facing a second degree felony charge of extortion.

November 06, 2023, 1:48 PM

