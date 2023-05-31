South Florida Lawyers Tapped to Lead Defense for Alleged Sta...

News From Law.com

Two South Florida attorneys have been tapped by the man accused of slaying a tech executive in San Francisco, which one Am Law 200 firm criminal law expert likened to controlling a "runaway train." Saam Zangeneh and Bradford Cohen, the owner of Saam Zangeneh Law in Miami and Cohen & McMullen in Fort Lauderdale, respectively, represent the defendant, Nima Momeni. Prosecutors alleged that Momeni stabbed Cash App founder Bob Lee over a romantic relationship between the decedent and Momeni's sister in April on a dark street, and that the IT consultant could face up to life in prison if convicted, court documents show.

California

May 31, 2023, 2:04 PM

