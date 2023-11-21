South Florida Lawyer Gears to Fight Walmart Over Shoppers De...

News From Law.com

The family of a Broward County man gunned down inside a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart blames 'negligent security' for the father's murder, and a Miami-Dade attorney is ready for the legal battle. The client, Dawn Goldstein, is the plaintiff on behalf of Thierry Bastien's estate. She is the mother of one of Bastien's two surviving minor children. The defendants in the lawsuit are Walmart Inc., as the Arkansas home office, and Wal-Mart Stores East L.P, as the Florida store, and Tironie Shavar Sterling as the man arrested for the shooting. Counsel has yet to be announced.

