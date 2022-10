News From Law.com

AVILA, law firm in Coral Gables, hires attorney Daniel Sanchez-Galarraga, as senior counsel in the real estate, zoning, and land use practice, where he will focus on commercial and residential real estate transactions. Growing the team is timely as Florida is expected to see more real estate-related litigation following Hurricane Ian and as transactions continue in an in-demand market.

October 24, 2022, 1:39 PM