South Florida Jury Awards $20M Verdict Over Hospital Failure...

A South Florida state court jury returned an eight-figure verdict to the estate of a 57-year-old man whose death, through the alleged negligence of a hospital and an attending physician, was attributed to respiratory depression and cardiac arrest because of opioid toxicity. Deborah Gander and Daniel Harwin, partners at Freedland Harwin Valori & Gander who represented plaintiff, Joshua Hamby's estate, said ahead of the trial they knew the jury might mistakenly apply a more lax standard of care to healthcare providers, such as defendants, Dr. Joshua Glauser and West Palm Beach Physician Group, due to COVID-19 conditions.

Health Care

September 11, 2023, 2:21 PM

