South Florida Jurors Return $4.5M Award to Father of Slain T...

A Broward Circuit Court jury returned $4.5 million in damages to the father of a 6-month-old Florida girl, who sustained catastrophic injuries and later died from blunt force trauma, over the failure of authorities to protect her. Justin Grosz and Stacie Schmerling, partners with Justice for Kids at Kelley Kronenberg, represented the plaintiff, Christopher Nevarez, the father of Makenzie Nevarez, against the defendant, the Broward Sheriff's Office, in the wrongful-death action.

August 24, 2023, 3:14 PM

