The judge is out. That was the ruling from Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal when the jurists ruled in favor of a wife, who asked for the judge to be removed from her case. "It's the first time I've seen something like this," said Eddie Stephens, co-counsel for petitioner Karen Erren of Palm Beach County, referring to opposing counsel's ex-parte petition leading the trial court to say Erren violated the "Florida Bar Mental Health and Wellness initiative" and "The Florida Bar professional expectations."

March 15, 2023, 10:01 AM