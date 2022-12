News From Law.com

Job growth continues to fuel renter demand in South Florida as global companies continue relocating to the region. Miami has one of the strongest job markets in the country. according to MIAMI Association of Realtors, As of October 2022, the unemployment rate in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area was 2.3%, compared to 3.7% nationally.

Real Estate

December 30, 2022, 2:19 PM