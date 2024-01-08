South Florida Heavy Hitters Gather for $528 Million Class Ac...

News From Law.com

While the infamous South Florida attorney Scott Rothstein netted billions in fraudulent takings from unwitting financial participants in his 2009 Ponzi scheme, one prominent Miami trial attorney involved in getting a large portion of investor money back is taking another swing at the next Ponzi-like scheme to rock the area. William R. Scherer, co-founder and managing partner at Conrad & Scherer, was lead counsel for Rothstein's victims. Scherer has teamed with Lawrence "Larry" Kellogg, partner at Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman.

Banking & Financial Services

January 08, 2024, 4:29 PM

