News From Law.com

The South Florida state court chief judges have big plans for their civil divisions as the new year approaches. A commonality among the Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach circuit courts is an emphasis on clearing the dockets to speed up trial dates. Palm Beach Circuit Chief Judge Glenn Kelley explained that means active case management to reach a reduction of the overall caseload.

Government

December 13, 2022, 2:36 PM