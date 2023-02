News From Law.com

Some banks are putting commercial real estate loans on pause due to higher interest and cap rates. That decision has left many property owners scrambling to come up with additional funds to secure funding or refinance their existing loans. According to Suzanne-Amaducci Adams, head of Bilzin Sumberg's real estate practice group, when it comes to the office market, lenders are concerned about clients' finances and creditworthiness.

February 10, 2023, 12:52 PM