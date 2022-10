News From Law.com

The investiture of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was a can't-miss event for Bilzin Sumberg's managing partner Albert E. Dotson Jr. and Podhurst Orseck partner Stephen F. Rosenthal, who grew up in the same South Florida neighborhood as the jurist.

District of Columbia

October 03, 2022, 12:28 PM