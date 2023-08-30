South Florida Attorney, Law Firm Sued for Legal Malpractice ...

News From Law.com

A seasoned South Florida attorney and his law firm are facing a legal malpractice lawsuit after he allegedly accepted a settlement offer without authorization and thereafter bungled the recovery of $1.2 million worth of estate funds. Benjamin Webster, a partner at Morgan & Morgan, represents the plaintiffs, the Van Lenneps, against the defendants, Boyes & Farina and attorney Peter Matwiczyk, for accepting the settlement offer in an underlying probate lawsuit against a personal estate representative who allegedly deposited the estate funds with a company controlled by convicted fraudster Ira Hatch.

