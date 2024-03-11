South Florida Attorney Beats States Extortion Charge Against...

News From Law.com

On the eve of trial, prosecutors for the Broward County State Attorney's Office dropped their case against William Dean, a managing partner at Ford, Dean & Rotundo in North Miami Beach, over allegations of extortion of an NFL player."It's important to remember that the supposed 'victim' in this case—the football player—told prosecutors that he was not extorted and was not a victim," said David Oscar Markus, a partner at Markus/Moss who was joined by his law firm's associate, Lauren Krasnoff, and solo practitioner Scott Srebnick, in representing Dean following his high-profile arrest.

