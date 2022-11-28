South Florida Appellate Court Restarts Litigation Over Servi...

News From Law.com

A homeowners association that spent the last seven years attempting to collect on a debt will have to return to square one, after Florida's Third District Court of Appeal reversed and remanded a ruling denying a motion to quash entered by the Miami-Dade County Court. And in the ruling, the court found that the plaintiff, Cove at Isles at Bayshore Homeowners Association Inc., failed to abide by strict rules for both substitute service and place of service on the defendants, Tamara Carus and her son, per the appellate opinion.

November 28, 2022, 1:35 PM