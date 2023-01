New Suit

South Elkhorn Village filed a lawsuit against the City of Georgetown and various officials on Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Wyatt Tarrant & Combs, arises from a dispute over sewer access for a plot of land. The case is 5:23-cv-00005, South Elkhorn Village v. Georgetown et al.

Government

January 13, 2023, 7:13 PM