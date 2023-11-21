South Dakota Tribe to Declare State of Emergency Due to Ramp...

News From Law.com

The leader of a South Dakota tribe is expected to declare an emergency on the state's largest Native American reservation because of rampant crime that he said hasn't been curbed due to the U.S. government's inadequate funding for law enforcement. The state of emergency declaration planned for Saturday on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation comes nearly six months after a federal judge ruled the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to support law enforcement on the reservation.

South Dakota

November 21, 2023, 11:12 AM

