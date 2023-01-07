New Suit - Trademark

The operator of two Fire & Oak restaurants in New Jersey sued Fire & Oak Wood Burning Kitchen LLC for trademark infringement on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The plaintiff, represented by Cole Schotz, claims that the defendant's similar name and logo creates a likelihood of confusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00138, South City Prime Montvale, LLC d/b/a Fire & Oak v. Fire & Oak Wood Burning Kitchen LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 07, 2023, 8:47 PM