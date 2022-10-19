Who Got The Work

Benjamin A. Johnson and David C. Kimball of Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson have stepped in to represent Celanese, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 5 in South Carolina District Court by Lowry & Associates and other attorneys, seeks reimbursement under CERCLA based on contamination at a hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon, is 0:22-cv-03445, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control v. The United States of America et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 19, 2022, 7:51 AM