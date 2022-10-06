New Suit - Environmental

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control filed a lawsuit against the U.S. and a multitude of businesses on Thursday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by Lowry & Associates and other attorneys, seeks reimbursement under CERCLA based on contamination at a hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-03445, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control v. United States of America et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2022, 12:20 PM