South Carolina Court Says No COVID-19 Loss Insurance for Res...

The South Carolina Supreme Court said Wednesday that a sports bar chain could not recoup damages from its insurance policy over the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown. The ruling in Sullivan Management, LLC v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Company is the latest victory for insurers as high courts across the country routinely side with them in such disputes. The decisions serve as a cautionary tale on the scope of all-risk policies for local business owners.

August 11, 2022, 7:10 PM