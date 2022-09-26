South Carolina Cannabis Fight Persists in Farmers Lawsuit | ...

News From Law.com

A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Department of Agriculture and attorney general's office all denied him due process after Department of Agriculture officials discovered unreported hemp crops during a 2019 check of his property.

September 26, 2022, 1:34 PM