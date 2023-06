News From Law.com International

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin has brought on a new corporate finance partner in the U.K. with extensive experience in the African mining and energy sector. Joz Coetzer joins Fasken's global mining group after just over a decade with White & Case, first in Johannesburg and then London.

Legal Services

June 28, 2023, 3:41 PM

nature of claim: /