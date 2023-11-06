Who Got The Work

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, has turned to attorneys Maya Marshall and Betsy Bulat of Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon to defend a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Sept. 20 in New Mexico District Court by the Jones Law Firm on behalf of Donald Sousa. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gregory B. Wormuth, is 1:23-cv-00811, Sousa v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 06, 2023, 9:30 AM

Quinones Law Firm

