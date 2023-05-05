New Suit

Source One Financial sued Direnzo Towing & Recovery and the Massachusetts State Police for conversion and Fourth Amendment violations on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, accuses Direnzo of towing a vehicle at the direction of MSP, conveying title to itself and then demanding that Source One pay all accrued storage fees to release the vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10996, Source One Financial Corp. v. Direnzo Towing & Recovery Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Source One Financial Corporation

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Direnzo Towing & Recovery, Inc.

Hilldimarra Pires

Massachusetts Department of State Police

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation