Who Got The Work

Roger Scott of Buchalter and Roger A. Wright of the Wright Law Firm have entered appearances for Barrett Financial Group in a pending copyright lawsuit. The suit, filed March 6 in California Southern District Court by the Ryan Firm on behalf of Source Capital Funding Inc., centers on a series of false Digital Millennium Copyright Act notices filed by the defendant that resulted in the improper 'takedown' of the plaintiff’s webpages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson, is 3:23-cv-00411, Source Capital Funding, Inc. v. Barrett Financial Group, L.L.C. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Source Capital Funding, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Ryan Firm

The Ryan Firm, Apc

defendants

Anthony Harding

Barrett Financial Group, L.L.C.

Does 1 through 10

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

Michael Iucalano

Personal Public Relations, LLC

Search Control

Sidney E. Baum

defendant counsels

Wright Law Firm, P.L.C.

Buchalter

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims