Roger Scott of Buchalter and Roger A. Wright of the Wright Law Firm have entered appearances for Barrett Financial Group in a pending copyright lawsuit. The suit, filed March 6 in California Southern District Court by the Ryan Firm on behalf of Source Capital Funding Inc., centers on a series of false Digital Millennium Copyright Act notices filed by the defendant that resulted in the improper 'takedown' of the plaintiff’s webpages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson, is 3:23-cv-00411, Source Capital Funding, Inc. v. Barrett Financial Group, L.L.C. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 20, 2023, 10:44 AM