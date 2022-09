Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Williams Mullen on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against wine wholesaler Vinum USA to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a wine distribution agreement, was filed by Allen Stahl & Kilbourne on behalf of Sour Grapes LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-00203, Sour Grapes LLC v. Vinum USA Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 21, 2022, 6:07 PM