Airbnb was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, arising from an alleged physical and sexual assault that occurred at an Airbnb rental home in Mexico, was brought by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn on behalf of two Airbnb customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06250, Souquette et al v. Airbnb, Inc.

July 20, 2023, 10:36 AM

Ross Lonsdof

Vianey Souquette

T. A. Blackburn Law, PLLC

Airbnb, Inc.

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation