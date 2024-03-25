Who Got The Work

David M. Perl of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Jammin' Butter in a pending intellectual property lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 7 in California Central District Court by Hankin Patent Law on behalf of Souper Products, contends that the defendant uses the plaintiff's materials to advertise its silicone freezer tray products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt, is 2:24-cv-01040, Souper Products, LLC v. Jammin Butter, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 25, 2024, 9:41 AM

Souper Products, LLC

Hankin Patent Law Apc

Jammin Butter, LLC

Jammin' Butter, LLC

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims