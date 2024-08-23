Attorneys from Knobbe Martins Olsen & Bear have stepped in as defense counsel to Amazon.com in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 25 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Daignault Iyer LLP on behalf of SoundClear Technologies, asserts three patents pertaining to voice content classification and a touch panel display. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, is 1:24-cv-01283, SoundClear Technologies LLC v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
August 23, 2024, 9:51 AM