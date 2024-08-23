Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Knobbe Martins Olsen & Bear have stepped in as defense counsel to Amazon.com in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 25 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Daignault Iyer LLP on behalf of SoundClear Technologies, asserts three patents pertaining to voice content classification and a touch panel display. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, is 1:24-cv-01283, SoundClear Technologies LLC v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 23, 2024, 9:51 AM

Plaintiffs

SoundClear Technologies LLC

Plaintiffs

Daignault Iyer LLP

Defendants

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.Com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Raymond Sirui Lu

Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear Llp (ca-Na)

Knobbe Martins Olsen & Bear Llp (ca-Na)

Kaleo Legal

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

Logan Phillip Young

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims