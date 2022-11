New Suit - Patent

Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a patent lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by Ostrolenk Faber LLP on behalf of Sound Around Inc., which seeks a declaration that its towel-warmer product does not infringe a patent asserted by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06943, Sound Around Inc. v. Shenzhen Keenray Innovations Limited et al.

November 14, 2022, 6:58 PM