New Suit - Contract

Holland & Knight filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Sound Around Inc. The suit pursues claims against Douglas O'Donnell, owner of real estate development company The O’Donnell Group Inc., for allegedly fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into a purchase agreement for the sale and transfer of commercial property that defendant claims his entity had no power or authority to enter into. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23395, Sound Around, Inc. v. O'Donnell.

Real Estate

October 19, 2022, 5:57 AM