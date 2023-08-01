Who Got The Work

Hunton Andrews Kurth partners Gary Abelev and Armin Ghiam have stepped in to defend Global-Proton LLC and Steven Johnson in a pending patent dispute. The suit, filed July 18 in New York Eastern District Court by Ostrolenk Faber on behalf of Sound Around Inc., seeks a declaration that its 'SA Towel Warmer' does not infringe any patents owned by Global-Proton and requests an injunction to stop Amazon from delisting the product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:23-cv-05429, Sound Around, Inc. v. Global-Proton LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 01, 2023, 7:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Sound Around, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ostrolenk Faber Llp

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Global-Proton LLC

Heatwave, LLC

John Doe # 1 through John Doe # 2

Steven Johnson

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims