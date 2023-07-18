Amazon, Global-Proton LLC and other defendants were sued on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, filed by Ostrolenk Faber on behalf of Sound Around Inc., seeks a declaration that its 'SA Towel Warmer' does not infringe any patents owned by Global-Proton and requests an injunction to stop Amazon from delisting the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05429, Sound Around Inc. v. Global-Proton LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
July 18, 2023, 1:00 PM