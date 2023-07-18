New Suit - Patent

Amazon, Global-Proton LLC and other defendants were sued on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, filed by Ostrolenk Faber on behalf of Sound Around Inc., seeks a declaration that its 'SA Towel Warmer' does not infringe any patents owned by Global-Proton and requests an injunction to stop Amazon from delisting the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05429, Sound Around Inc. v. Global-Proton LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Sound Around, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ostrolenk Faber Llp

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Global-Proton LLC

John Doe # 1 through John Doe # 2

Steven Johnson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims