Who Got The Work

Douglas S. Beck of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a fire damage claim arising from a faulty battery, was filed Oct. 10 in Nebraska District Court by Weis Law on behalf of Paul Soucie. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart, is 4:23-cv-03193, Soucie v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 27, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Soucie

Plaintiffs

Weis Law, Pc, Llo

defendants

Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Locher, Pavelka Law Firm

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute