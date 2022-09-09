Sotomayor Pauses Order Forcing Yeshiva University to Allow L...

News From Law.com

Justice Sonia Sotomayor paused a court order requiring Yeshiva University to allow an LGBTQ+ student club to form on campus—at least for now. The university, an Orthodox Judaism educational institution in Manhattan with about 6,000 students, is appealing a decision that it violated the New York City Human Rights Law by not allowing the club on campus. Yeshiva had argued in the lower courts that it is a religious institution and that recognition of the LGBTQ+ club would be inconsistent with the Torah's values.

September 09, 2022, 7:29 PM