Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Guaranteed Rate Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Downtown L.A. Law Group on behalf of a former loan coordinator who was allegedly terminated after requesting additional medical leave due to complications arising during bladder surgery. The case is 3:23-cv-01348, Sotolongo v. Guaranteed Rate Inc.
Banking & Financial Services
July 25, 2023, 2:59 PM