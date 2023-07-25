Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Guaranteed Rate Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Downtown L.A. Law Group on behalf of a former loan coordinator who was allegedly terminated after requesting additional medical leave due to complications arising during bladder surgery. The case is 3:23-cv-01348, Sotolongo v. Guaranteed Rate Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Veronica Sotolongo

Plaintiffs

Downtown La Law Group

Thomas Kerns Mcknight, LLP

defendants

Does 1 through 20, inclusive

Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches