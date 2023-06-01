New Suit - Insurance

Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance Co. and Wells Fargo were hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bioteau & Associates on behalf of Enrique Duran Soto, who alleges that Wells Fargo failed to pay his homeowner’s insurance premium out of escrow, and that American Security unjustly denied an insurance claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01014, Soto v. Wells Fargo Bank et al.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Enrique Duran Soto

Plaintiffs

Bioteau & Associates, Apc

Squires Sherman And Bioteau

defendants

American Security Insurance Company

Wells Fargo Bank

Does 1-50

National Association

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct