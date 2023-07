New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court against Vanguard Construction and Development and other defendants. The complaint was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and racial discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06044, Soto v. Vanguard Construction And Development Company Inc et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 13, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Sergeant Socrates Soto

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Andy Finley

Michael Strauss

Vanguard Construction And Development Company Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination