Who Got The Work

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Doru Gavril, Boris Feldman and senior associate Carl Hudson have stepped in to represent sustainable materials company Origin Materials Inc. and its co-CEOs and CFO in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 25 in California Eastern District Court by Block & Leviton, accuses the defendants of making false statements regarding the company's ability to construct their second commercial plant and contends that the defendants failed to inform investors of a drop in its paraxylene product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:23-cv-01816, Soto v. Origin Materials, Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

September 13, 2023, 7:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Antonio F. Soto

Plaintiffs

Block & Leviton

defendants

John Bissell

Nate S. Whaley

Origin Materials, Inc.

Richard J. Riley

defendant counsels

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws