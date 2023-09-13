Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Doru Gavril, Boris Feldman and senior associate Carl Hudson have stepped in to represent sustainable materials company Origin Materials Inc. and its co-CEOs and CFO in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 25 in California Eastern District Court by Block & Leviton, accuses the defendants of making false statements regarding the company's ability to construct their second commercial plant and contends that the defendants failed to inform investors of a drop in its paraxylene product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:23-cv-01816, Soto v. Origin Materials, Inc. et al.
Renewable Energy
September 13, 2023, 7:51 AM