Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman and Brooke on Tuesday removed a workplace injury lawsuit against meat products manufacturer Farmer John and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of David Azizi on behalf of a Farmer John employee who alleges that she was injured on the job by a defective meat presser machine. The case is 2:23-cv-04665, Soto v. Hoegger AG et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 14, 2023, 10:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Maria Soto

defendants

Clougherty Packing LLC

Farmer John

Hoegger AG

Hoegger Food Technology, Inc.

ProvisurTechnologies

Smithfield Package Meats Corp

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims