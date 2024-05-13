Who Got The Work

James John Boland, Jeremy David Richardson and Carly Allen from Smith, Gambrell & Russell have entered appearances for HBL Beauty & Co. LLC in a pending consumer class action for claims under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The complaint, filed March 27 in Illinois Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Kopelowitz Ostrow Firm, takes aim at the labeling of the defendant's PurelyWhite Deluxe Tooth Whitening Kit. The suit contends that, in addition to falsely advertising a sales price, the defendant misleadingly labels the product with a logo from the Food and Drug Administration despite not being FDA-approved. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:24-cv-02479, Soto v. Hbl Beauty & Co LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 13, 2024, 10:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Ramon Soto

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Hbl Beauty & Co LLC

Hbl Beauty & Co LLC d/b/a PurelyWhite Deluxe

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims