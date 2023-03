Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baxter International, a biotech and pharmaceuticals company providing hospital products, to California Northern District Court. The suit, which contends a defective medical product led to the death of the user, was filed by Bowles & Verna on behalf of Matthew Soto. The case is 5:23-cv-01002, Soto v. Baxter Healthcare Corp. et al.

Health Care

March 06, 2023, 4:54 PM