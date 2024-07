Who Got The Work

Austen C. Endersby of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Swann Communications in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 2 in Delaware District Court by Stamoulis & Weinblatt on behalf of Sotat LLC, asserts two patents related to a mobile surveillance system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00783, Sotat, LLC v. Swann Communications, LLC.

Technology

July 17, 2024, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Sotat, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC

Defendants

Swann Communications, LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims