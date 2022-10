Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Whelan Mellen & Norris on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to South Carolina District Court. The suit, which pertains to a denial of coverage claim for a total loss vehicle, was filed by the Fajardo Law Firm on behalf of Daralyn Sossamon. The case is 3:22-cv-03413, Sossamon v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

October 05, 2022, 6:03 AM