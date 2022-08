New Suit - Employment

Seaboard Marine was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Hazel Solis Rojas on behalf of Barbara Sosa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22775, Sosa v. Seaboard Marine, Ltd., Inc.

August 31, 2022, 5:46 PM