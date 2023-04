News From Law.com

Counsel portrayed the NFT exchange OpenSea in starkly different ways in opening statements at a criminal trial in Manhattan federal court, with prosecutors comparing it to a stock exchange and defense counsel saying it was a place to buy and sell collectibles. The difference is key in what the government has described as its first prosecution in a digital asset insider trading case.

Cryptocurrency

April 25, 2023, 2:37 PM

nature of claim: /