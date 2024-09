News From Law.com

Attorneys who know their way around New Jersey Open Public Records Act say some aspects of the law's recent revisions are unclear and could benefit from judicial clarification. But OPRA expert CJ Griffin says changes to the fee-shifting rules in the new version of the law, which went into effect Sept. 3, might make lawyers reluctant to file those bellwether cases.

September 09, 2024, 4:02 PM