Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Anixter Inc., a subsidiary of Wesco International, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Williams Elleby and the Law Office of R. Douglas Lenhardt on behalf of Quentin Sorrow. The case is 1:23-cv-00731, Sorrow v. Anixter, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

February 18, 2023, 10:19 AM