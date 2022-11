Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Cigna, Express Scripts and Evernorth Health to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Donelson D'Alessandro & Peterson on behalf of Timothy Sorrentino, a Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey Army National Guard who was allegedly passed over for promotion because he took military leave. The case is 1:22-cv-06769, Sorrentino v. Express Scripts Inc. et al.